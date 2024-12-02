EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

On 26 November 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. received the notice of effectiveness of the previously filed S-3 report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/999999999524003593/xslEFFECTX01/primary_doc.xml . It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx



