EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 26 November 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. received the notice of effectiveness of the previously filed S-3 report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/926282/999999999524003593/xslEFFECTX01/primary_doc.xml. It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
02.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
