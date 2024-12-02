|KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 DECEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
|KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.12.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|2.12.2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|KALMAR
|Amount
|6 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|32,5754
|EUR
|Total cost
|195 452,40
|EUR
|Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 223 000 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 2.12.2024
|On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information, please contact:
|Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
|Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
|www.kalmarglobal.com (http://www.kalmarglobal.com/)
Attachment
- Kalmar_2.12_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d015807-ca05-4d4a-9484-bbb6aa8c5c2d)
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)