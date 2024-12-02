Italian manufacturer Ecoprogetti has ramped up the capacity of a PV production line in Morocco, operated by Almaden Morocco, from 500 MW to 1 GW. Italy's Ecoprogetti has completed the expansion of a PV production line in Morocco. The facility, located in the city of Al Hoceima, northern Morocco, is operated by Almaden Morocco and now boasts a capacity of 1 GW, up from 500 MW. It is the largest solar module manufacturing plant in Morocco and North Africa. The new line features technology based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) G12 18BB half-cut cells, in a system designed to ensure maximum ...

