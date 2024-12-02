Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint" or the "Company") joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their four new ETFs; SavvyLong Geared Crude Oil ETF (TSX: CLUP), SavvyShort Geared Crude Oil ETF (TSX: CLDN), SavvyLong Geared Natural Gas ETF (TSX: NGUP), and SavvyShort Geared Natural Gas ETF (TSX: NGDN).





LongPoint is the newest entrant into the Canadian ETF marketplace built by a team of experts with over 50 years of experience designing, building and launching specialized ETFs for Canadian investors. These four Geared ETFs are the first proprietary ETFs offered by LongPoint and were built to provide effective and transparent trading tools for Canadian investors who have strong short-term views on the direction of crude oil or natural gas.

