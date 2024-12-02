EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 25-29 November 2024



02-Dec-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc release, 2 December 2024 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 25-29 November 2024 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the second tranche of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 25.11.2024

190,000 139.1506 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 26.11.2024 NL0000235190 149,300 136.7293 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 27.11.2024 NL0000235190 163,400 138.2701 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 28.11.2024 NL0000235190 38,500 143.9955 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 29.11.2024 NL0000235190 13,400 146.5873 XPAR TOTAL 554,600 138.7554

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

