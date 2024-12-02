Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 18:00 Uhr
PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 647.203p. The highest price paid per share was 650.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 644.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,245,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,508,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

126

647.800

16:11:46

74

647.800

16:11:28

125

647.800

16:10:05

134

647.800

16:09:32

125

647.600

16:08:31

618

646.600

16:02:23

5

646.800

16:02:12

1471

646.800

16:02:09

260

646.600

15:59:13

733

646.600

15:59:01

364

646.600

15:56:43

764

646.600

15:56:43

451

645.800

15:54:14

647

645.800

15:54:14

34

646.200

15:50:00

900

646.200

15:50:00

977

646.400

15:49:47

1107

646.000

15:44:06

1138

646.200

15:41:21

1012

646.600

15:37:06

1119

646.800

15:33:07

937

647.200

15:32:50

838

647.400

15:32:42

301

647.400

15:32:42

1092

646.600

15:28:45

1020

645.600

15:25:35

1130

645.200

15:18:21

1023

645.200

15:15:30

1270

645.800

15:13:45

952

646.000

15:13:45

1140

644.800

15:10:25

1012

645.800

15:04:45

1329

645.800

15:04:25

1038

645.600

15:02:00

1075

645.200

14:57:53

198

647.200

14:54:12

900

647.200

14:54:12

1003

647.600

14:52:55

928

648.000

14:50:42

1009

648.000

14:50:42

148

647.800

14:49:20

1029

648.200

14:48:48

792

648.200

14:44:02

338

648.200

14:44:02

162

647.800

14:42:02

900

647.800

14:42:02

79

646.800

14:39:27

200

646.800

14:39:26

300

646.800

14:39:25

300

646.800

14:39:25

177

646.800

14:39:24

144

646.800

14:38:07

1002

646.800

14:38:07

993

647.000

14:35:05

342

647.200

14:33:48

643

647.200

14:33:48

552

647.400

14:33:38

505

647.400

14:33:38

1049

646.400

14:32:19

994

646.600

14:29:29

1060

646.800

14:26:20

79

647.200

14:22:06

1374

647.200

14:22:06

1064

647.400

14:22:06

296

647.200

14:21:45

123

647.200

14:21:35

36

647.200

14:21:35

1008

646.200

14:07:20

926

646.800

14:03:01

157

646.800

14:03:01

77

646.800

14:01:05

942

646.800

14:01:05

900

647.000

13:58:03

203

647.000

13:58:03

328

646.800

13:56:22

754

647.000

13:55:22

212

647.000

13:55:22

238

646.200

13:49:13

107

646.200

13:49:13

762

646.200

13:43:03

971

647.000

13:41:44

270

647.200

13:38:41

1084

648.400

13:33:39

1014

649.400

13:30:37

949

649.600

13:30:06

532

649.200

13:23:56

35

649.200

13:23:56

474

649.200

13:23:56

316

649.600

13:12:17

816

649.600

13:12:17

1034

649.800

13:09:26

974

649.600

13:07:39

658

649.400

12:57:45

831

649.400

12:57:45

588

649.600

12:56:35

71

649.600

12:56:35

577

649.600

12:56:35

928

649.600

12:52:55

778

649.200

12:37:52

249

649.200

12:37:52

165

649.200

12:33:04

330

649.000

12:33:04

490

649.000

12:33:04

855

650.200

12:30:53

157

650.200

12:30:53

38

650.200

12:30:53

187

650.400

12:30:53

812

650.400

12:30:53

513

649.400

12:19:20

535

649.400

12:19:20

745

650.400

12:13:58

378

650.400

12:13:58

1088

650.600

12:13:57

1113

650.200

12:09:18

1120

650.200

12:08:15

1177

650.200

12:08:15

1150

647.600

11:37:53

1138

647.600

11:36:51

1309

647.600

11:35:56

1242

647.800

11:35:14

222

646.000

11:29:32

991

646.000

11:28:04

162

645.000

11:06:08

831

645.000

11:06:08

1216

645.200

11:05:24

473

645.200

10:55:57

868

645.200

10:55:57

1157

644.600

10:37:26

968

644.800

10:34:48

1004

644.800

10:27:38

1061

645.600

10:22:39

1134

645.600

10:21:51

1035

645.800

10:21:47

1029

646.200

10:16:29

129

646.400

10:16:24

900

646.400

10:16:24

1081

646.000

10:16:04

1030

646.000

10:15:04

1019

644.400

10:09:18

985

644.400

10:00:09

1143

645.000

09:57:02

1127

644.600

09:50:24

1150

646.200

09:45:24

697

647.000

09:41:17

553

647.000

09:41:17

1074

647.400

09:41:10

1102

647.000

09:25:08

956

648.000

09:15:55

1095

647.800

09:10:13

1035

647.800

09:07:13

983

648.600

09:03:15

1132

649.000

09:03:10

393

648.600

08:48:57

709

648.600

08:48:57

573

648.800

08:37:27

548

648.800

08:37:27

764

649.600

08:34:34

248

649.600

08:34:34

504

647.000

08:22:33

487

647.000

08:22:33

136

647.000

08:08:20

900

647.000

08:08:20

244

647.800

08:06:56

183

647.800

08:06:56

604

647.800

08:04:54


© 2024 PR Newswire
