H. Lundbeck A/S: Lundbeck completes acquisition of Longboard

A significant step forward in Lundbeck's Focused Innovator strategy and advancing the goal of building a robust neuro-rare franchise

The lead asset, bexicaserin, holds blockbuster potential and is in development for the treatment of DEEs in a program enrolling patients diagnosed with Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other DEE syndromes

Bexicaserin has shown encouraging anti-seizure effects to date in preclinical and clinical studies, with its next-generation superagonist mechanism specifically targeting 5-HT2C receptors, supporting bexicaserin's potential to offer a highly differentiated and best-in-class profile

Total transaction value of approximately USD 2.6 billion equity value and USD 2.5 billion net of cash (approximately DKK 17 billion)

The acquisition is expected to contribute to Lundbeck's long-term revenue growth potential following expected launch in 2028



H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) announced the successful completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) (Longboard) common stock for a purchase price of USD 60.00 per share in cash without interest and subject to any applicable withholding of taxes. Total transaction value of approximately USD 2.6 billion equity value and USD 2.5 billion net of cash (approximately DKK 17 billion). With the completion of the acquisition, Longboard shares have ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Market and Longboard is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Lundbeck.

Charl van Zyl, President and CEO of Lundbeck said: "We are very pleased to reach today's milestone at the earliest opportunity and to welcome Longboard into Lundbeck. In just a few years, the Longboard team has achieved remarkable results, and with the transaction now complete we are adding a highly innovative project in an area of significant unmet medical need to our portfolio. The acquisition of Longboard advances our Focused Innovator strategy to transform the lives of patients suffering from severe brain disorders and drive sustainable long-term growth."

Lundbeck's previously announced tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Longboard common stock expired at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time, on November 27, 2024. According to the offer depositary, as of the offer expiration time, 30,618,257 shares of Longboard voting common stock were validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 88.6% of Longboard's issued and outstanding shares of voting common stock. In accordance with the terms of the tender offer, all shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn have been accepted for payment and Lundbeck expects to promptly pay for all such shares.

Following completion of the tender offer, Lundbeck completed the acquisition of Longboard through the merger of Langkawi Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary, with and into Longboard, without a vote of Longboard's stockholders pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. As a result of the merger, each share of common stock of Longboard issued and outstanding and not tendered in the tender offer was converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to USD 60.00 per share without interest and subject to any withholding of taxes required by applicable law, the same price offered in the tender offer.

Lundbeck is funding the acquisition through existing cash resources and its bank financing facilities.

The acquisition of Longboard marks a strategic milestone for Lundbeck, enhancing and complementing our Focused Innovator strategy and advancing our goal of building a neuro-rare disease franchise.

Through the acquisition of Longboard, Lundbeck gains access to bexicaserin, a novel 5-HT 2C agonist in development for the treatment of seizures associated with DEEs, including Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and other rare epilepsies. This aligns with Lundbeck's expertise in delivering innovative treatments and re-establishes our scientific and commercial leadership in rare epilepsies. Bexicaserin has entered a global phase III trial (DEEp SEA program) evaluating bexicaserin for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in participants two years of age and older. The DEEp SEA Study is part of a broader DEEp Program (DEEp SEA, DEEp OCEAN and DEEp OLE) which is planned to take place across ~80 sites globally and include ~480 participants with a range of DEEs. Bexicaserin has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the U.S. FDA and is set to become a cornerstone of Lundbeck's new neuro-rare disease franchise. Recent nine-month open-label data further supports the de-risked nature of its 5-HT2C mode-of-action, highlighting its superior target product profile.

The bexicaserin asset complements Lundbeck's mid- to late-stage pipeline and diversifies revenue growth following the expected launch in the fourth quarter of 2028 and with a global peak sales potential estimated by Lundbeck between USD 1.5 - 2 billion.



About bexicaserin

Bexicaserin has shown encouraging anti-seizure reduction to date in preclinical and clinical studies, with its next-generation superagonist mechanism specifically targeting 5-HT 2C receptors, which support bexicaserin's potential to offer a highly differentiated and best-in-class profile. Bexicaserin is now being evaluated in a global phase III clinical program (the DEEp Program).

About Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs)

Epilepsy is the third leading contributor to the global burden of neurological disorders and affects 65 million people worldwide. DEEs are a group of severe early-childhood onset epilepsies characterized by refractory seizures and developmental delay and/or regression. These diseases are often progressive and commonly show resistance to treatment. DEEs encompass a diverse range of over 25 syndromes, of which only four currently have FDA-approved therapies with partial treatment responses. Consequently, there is a remaining significant unmet need to find therapies that efficiently act across the DEE spectra. Some common epilepsy syndromes that are DEEs include:

Dravet syndrome

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Tuberous sclerosis complex

CDKL5 deficiency disorder

Early infantile epileptic encephalopathy, including Ohtahara syndrome and early myoclonic encephalopathy

Infantile epileptic spasms syndrome, including West syndrome

Febrile infection-related epilepsy syndrome

Epilepsy of infancy with migrating focal seizures

Epilepsy with myoclonic-atonic seizures, otherwise known as myoclonic-atonic epilepsy (MAE) or Doose syndrome.

Landau-Kleffner syndrome

Developmental and epileptic encephalopathy with spike and wave activation in sleep (DEE-SWAS)

While these syndromes are individually considered an orphan disease, altogether we estimate approximately 220,000 patients are affected by DEE syndromes in the U.S.

Contacts

About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has approximately 5,500 employees in more than 50 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

