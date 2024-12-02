Regulatory News:

The Orano group has signed two MOX fuel manufacturing contracts with the Japanese industrial company MHI (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.) for a total of 64 MOX fuel assemblies.

Under these agreements, Orano will supply 40 MOX fuel assemblies for unit 3 of the Genkai nuclear power plant operated by Kyushu Electric, and 24 MOX fuel assemblies for unit 3 of the Ikata nuclear power plant operated by Shikoku Electric.

The fabrication of these MOX fuel assemblies will take place in the production workshops of the Orano Melox plant at Chusclan in France (Gard).

MOX (mix of uranium and plutonium oxides) is produced thanks to the recycling of recoverable materials contained in used fuel. To date, 44 reactors worldwide have generated electricity from MOX fuel since 1972.

The recycling of nuclear materials in MOX fuel helps to produce low-carbon energy which is controllable and available for industries and households.

Corinne Spilios, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano's Recycling Business Unit, said: "These new contracts strengthen our longstanding relationship with MHI and utility customers in Japan. We are very proud of our Japanese partners' renewed confidence in our expertise. This choice underlines the relevance of recycling for our customers as a responsible and sustainable solution for managing their used fuel."

