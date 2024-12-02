Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A3E2CS | ISIN: FR001400M1R1
München
02.12.24
08:10 Uhr
2,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
02.12.2024 18:23 Uhr
GECI INTERNATIONAL SECURES A NEW STRATEGIC CONTRACT IN BRAZIL

Finanznachrichten News

SMART SOLUTIONS FOR A SMART WORLD

GECI INTERNATIONAL SECURES A NEW STRATEGIC CONTRACT IN BRAZIL WITH VIVO FOR DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND SMART CITIES

GECI International, a digital and technology specialist, further strengthens its presence in Brazil by signing a strategic contract with VIVO, the country's leading telecommunications operator. This partnership, valued at over €5 million, marks a significant milestone for its subsidiary AS+ Do Brasil, highlighting its pivotal role in advancing digital technologies and Smart Cities in Brazil.

VIVO, the Brazilian subsidiary of Telefónica, stands out as one of the nation's largest and most reliable mobile operators, providing extensive high-speed broadband coverage across the country. The 2.5-year contract represents a total budget of approximately BRL 33 million (around €5.5 million), accounting for over 60% of AS+ Do Brasil's annual revenue in 2023-2024.

The partnership covers key strategic services, including the Installation, maintenance, and optimization of network infrastructures and mobile technologies, as well as support for the nationwide deployment of VIVO's digital solutions.

This collaboration with VIVO, complementing existing partnerships with global leaders such as Ericsson, Huawei, and ZTE, underscores AS+ Do Brasil's recognized expertise in digital networks and Smart Cities projects. Leveraging its cutting-edge technology, comprehensive offerings, and close client relationships, the subsidiary plays a strategic role in driving the digital transformation of Brazil's rapidly growing market.

With a team of 350 employees, AS+ Do Brasil has established itself as one of South America's leading players in the installation and management of digital technologies. The subsidiary is distinguished by its ability to tackle complex technological challenges while upholding rigorous quality and service standards.

Serge Bitboul, Chairman and CEO of GECI International, comments: "This new contract with VIVO is a major milestone in the growth of AS+ Do Brasil. It reflects the trust placed in us by leading industry players to deliver innovative solutions and drive the digital transformation of territories. This achievement aligns perfectly with our growth strategy in Brazil and unlocks new opportunities in South America."

Through this new agreement, AS+ Do Brasil further consolidates its leadership in South America. This success reinforces GECI International's ambition to become an increasingly important player in the digital transformation and development of Smart Cities.

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL
__________

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International is a specialist Technology and Digital group. Since it was founded in 1980, the Group has innovated to design and develop smart solutions, products and services for the Research, Industry and Service sectors.

Building on its recognized expertise, its ecosystem of technological and business partnerships, and its highly qualified capabilities, GECI International is rolling out a dynamic new entrepreneurial approach through customized solutions focused on the digital transformation, IT consulting, smart cities and emerging technologies. As a strategic partner, GECI International supports businesses and organizations with their drive for competitiveness, efficiency and effectiveness.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN (shares): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.


CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investor Relations
Tél.: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

Agence CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe
Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l3CdaJtuZmybl51raJxsbJVqaW9ikmLIamqdmmltaJrGmmySlpdjaZXLZnFpnmtr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88965-cp-geci-vivo-decembre-2024-ve.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
