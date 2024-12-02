VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

2 December 2024. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 25/11/2024 FR0010766667 9,407 13.55 XPAR vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 26/11/2024 FR0010766667 31 13.45 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 27/11/2024 FR0010766667 276 13.4 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 28/11/2024 FR0010766667 160 13.112188 ALXP

Next publication: FY 2023-2024 results, 14 January 2025

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch.



ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr + 33 1 53 67 36 79 + 33 1 53 67 36 32

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mWlsk51mZGaVnZprasuXmZSZbm5pmGKZZmqeyWdqasfGaZ5nlmppbMmcZnFpnmlq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88944-vu_cp_rachat_actions_1-30_11_2024_eng.pdf