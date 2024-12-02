Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) publishes its indicative financial calendar for 2025:

FY 2024-20251 first-half revenue: February 11, 2025 FY 2024-2025 first-half results: March 27, 2025 FY 2024-2025 Q3 revenue: May 13, 2025 FY 2024-2025 full-year revenue: July 31, 2025 FY 2024-2025 full-year results: October 29, 2025 FY 2025-2026 Q1 revenue: November 13, 2025 Shareholders' Meeting: December 10, 2025

Publications will take place after market close (Euronext, Paris).

The company reserves the right to modify the above dates in the event of operational necessity.

Financial calendar:

December 4, 2024: General Meeting

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.), software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security) and the Internet of Things (IoT). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions distributed in over 160 countries, the Group is aiming to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and data from over 100 million active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group: https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 Fiscal Year 2024-2025: July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202258398/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com