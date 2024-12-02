Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
02.12.24
15:29 Uhr
3,660 Euro
-0,080
-2,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
02-Dec-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
GB 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name              City of registered office Country of registered office 
Liontrust Asset Management Plc London          United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Dec-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.976000        0.000000            4.976000   9278704 
or reached 
Position of previous      5.175000        0.000000            5.175000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BY7QYJ50       9278704                      4.976000 
Sub Total 8.A       9278704                      4.976000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Liontrust   Liontrust 
Asset     Investment  4.976000          0.000000                4.976000% 
Management  Partners LLP 
Plc

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

02-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  362611 
EQS News ID:  2042637 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2042637&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2024 12:55 ET (17:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
