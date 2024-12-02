Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.54 billion in 2031 at a 6.7% CAGR by The Insight Partners (Analysis, Outlook, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including important information on equipment suppliers, device manufacturers, and healthcare providers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights by 2031 is observing significant growth owing increasing use of positive airway pressure devices in home healthcare settings.

The positive airway pressure devices market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength during the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Source:

ICU Medical Inc

React Health (Formely 3B Medical, Inc)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd

Koninklijke Philips NV

ResMed Inc

Vyaire Medical Inc

Wellell Inc

Armstrong Medical Ltd

Löwenstein Medical UK Ltd.

Click Here to Access a Sample Report of the Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004389/

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The positive airway pressure devices market is expected to reach US$ 6.29 billion by 2023 from US$ 10.54 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Positive airway pressure therapy is a noninvasive method for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other breathing conditions. A PAP machine delivers pressurized air to keep the airways open during sleep. PAP machines measure pressure in centimeters of water (cm H2O). Therapeutic CPAP settings typically range from 4 to 20 cm H2O, with many OSA patients treated at 8-10 cm H2O.

2. Increasing Demand for Positive Airway Pressure Devices. Innovative PAP devices such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) have been introduced in the market to address the growing need to treat patients with respiratory diseases. The demand for these devices is driven by the rising awareness and diagnosis of sleep apnea, especially obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The demand is further fueled by the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to the American Lung Association, 11.7 million adults, or 4.6% of the population, had COPD in 2022. Thus, owing to the benefits offered by PAP devices and the increasing incidences of respiratory diseases, the medical and respiratory care market for PAP devices is witnessing noticeable growth.

3. Growing Shift Toward Home Healthcare: The shift toward home healthcare directly drives the sales of PAP devices designed for home use. Thus, manufacturers focus on producing user-friendly, portable, and efficient devices for this expanding market. For example, ResMed manufactured the AirMini Portable CPAP used in home care. It influences the market by pushing innovation, creating the need for home-use devices, and improving access to respiratory care in developed and developing nations. As healthcare systems are increasingly prioritizing home-based treatment options, this inclination is predicted to continue.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request a Customized Copy of the Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/positive-airway-pressure-pap-devices-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.29 billion by 2023 Projected Market Size in 2033 US$ 10.54 billion in 2031 CAGR Growth Rate 6.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Key Segment By Architecture, Application, Connectivity and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the global positive airway pressure devices market is segmented into CPAP devices, APAP devices, and BiPAP devices. The CPAP devices segment held the largest share of the positive airway pressure devices market in 2023.

By type, the positive airway pressure devices market is segmented into chatbots and intelligent virtual assistants. The chatbots segment held a larger share of the positive airway pressure devices market in 2023.

Based on end users, the global PAP devices market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care rehabilitation centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share in the positive airway pressure devices market in 2023.

The positive airway pressure devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Advancements in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Smart Feature Integration in PAP Devices, High Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Rising Incidences of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Device Technological Advsncements, among others.

Global Headlines on Positive Airway Pressure Devices

ResMed launched AirCurve 11 series devices, the company's newest bilevel devices to treat sleep apnea and help patients start and stay on therapy

Apex Medical recently underwent rebranding process, signaling its commitment to expanding its presence to aim at ambitious goals in the future

Armstrong Medical, through its distribution partner Healthsolutions, introduced AquaVENT FD140i (the new and improved dual therapy flow driver) to healthcare professionals and institutions in the Philippines

Buy this Premium Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report | Fast Delivery Available @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004389/

Conclusion

The medical and respiratory care market for PAP devices is witnessing noticeable growth due to the rising demand for PAP devices in response to the increasing prevalence of respiratory devices. According to an article published in the European Respiratory Journal in 2020, 36,580,965 Europeans were reported to have COPD, which is projected to reach 49,453,852 by 2050, representing a 35.2% relative increase. Innovative PAP devices, such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) have been introduced in the market to address the growing need to treat patients with respiratory diseases. Addiitionally, patients largely prefer availing treatment in the convenience and comfort of their homes over clinical settings. PAP devices work well in home-care settings to treat sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders, which relieves the burden on healthcare facilities and promotes consistent use of PAP devices. Sleep apnea and many other respiratory disorders require long-term therapy. By providing long-term, at-home solutions, PAP devices promote cost-effectiveness.

Browse More Related Reports:

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Forecast and Growth 2031

Airway Clearance Devices System Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Airway Management Tube Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Medical Airway Clearance Systems Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/positive-airway-pressure-pap-devices-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-positive-airway-pressure-devices-market-sizeshare-worth-usd-10-54-billion-in-2031-at-a-6-7-cagr-by-the-insight-partners-analysis-outlook-report-trends-forecast-segmentation-growth-growth-rate-value-302319981.html