WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
02.12.24
19:59 Uhr
0,722 Euro
+0,043
+6,33 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 22:34 Uhr
DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345




Date


Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/2024



102,847,501





Total gross of voting rights: 102,847,501





Total net* of voting rights: 102,582,335


* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0faef1e9-889b-4cdf-ac1f-69497571bf74)

