Facility will reduce emissions by up to 400,000 metric tons of CO 2 annually for Heidelberg Materials one of the world's largest building materials companies

SLB Capturi has reached a significant milestone of mechanical completion of the carbon capture plant at Heidelberg Materials' cement facility in Brevik, Norway.

The carbon capture plant is designed to capture up to 400,000 metric tons of CO2 annually from the Heidelberg Materials cement facility in Brevik, Norway. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the full-scale carbon capture plant now complete, including the carbon capture system, compression system, heat integration system, intermediate storage, and loadout facilities, the plant is now ready for testing and commissioning. When operational, this world-first commercial-scale carbon capture plant at a cement facility will enable production of net zero cement, without compromising on the product strength or quality.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the power of working together and the collective determination to make a positive climate impact," said Egil Fagerland, CEO, SLB Capturi. "We look forward to continuing these collaborative efforts as we move toward the commissioning and operational phases of the project. The Brevik CCS plant sets a precedent for future carbon capture initiatives, where learnings and insights from this groundbreaking project enable others to follow."

Due to the inherent emissions of cement production, the sector is dependent on carbon capture and storage to reach net zero. The carbon capture plant is designed to capture up to 400,000 metric tons of CO2 annually from the cement facility. Strong execution support from Aker Solutions and the local industry has been instrumental in completing the construction of this project.

"The mechanical completion of the Brevik CCS project is a landmark achievement in the decarbonization journey of the cement industry," said Giv Brantenberg, general manager Northern Europe, Heidelberg Materials. "This project exemplifies our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the pursuit of solutions that address the pressing issue of climate change. We are immensely proud of the dedication and hard work of our teams and partners who have made this possible."

The Brevik CCS plant is part of The Longship CCS project, Europe's first complete value chain for the capture, transport, and storage of industrial CO2 emissions. The Brevik plant will now move into commissioning phase, with operations starting during 2025.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

About SLB Capturi

SLB Capturi is dedicated to carbon removal and reduction solutions. The company's proven modular technologies enable industries to deploy capture technology at speed and scale, meeting the requirements of tomorrow and the opportunities of today. The company is currently delivering seven carbon capture plants to bioenergy, waste to energy, and cement facilities. Find out more at capturi.slb.com

