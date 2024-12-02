Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
nCino, Inc.: UPDATE -- nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 02, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Scotiabank Second Annual Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, December 10, at 12:45 p.m. ET

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, December 11, at 6:05 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the Barclays presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company website or by clicking here.

About nCino
nCino.

CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
natalia.moose@ncino.com


