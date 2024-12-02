Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Michael Clemons, General Manager, Toronto Argonauts ("Argonauts" or the "Team"), and his team, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the Argonauts' 2024 Grey Cup win.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEuuJJtgGZU

The Toronto Argonauts is one of the most storied franchises in Canadian sports history, established in 1873 as part of the Canadian Football League. With over 150 years of rich tradition, the Argonauts are the oldest professional football team in North America still operating under its original name. The team has won a record 19 Grey Cup championships, making them the most successful team in CFL history. Known for their community involvement, and thrilling game-day experiences, the Argonauts are a cornerstone of Canadian football culture. The Argonauts play their home games at BMO Field, where fans enjoy an electrifying atmosphere set against the backdrop of Toronto's vibrant downtown. Off the field, the Argonauts are deeply committed to community engagement through programs that inspire youth, promote diversity, and encourage a love for sports.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232236

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange