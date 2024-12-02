PSH Shares Will Continue to be Traded in USD and Sterling on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

The Board ofPershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH" or the "Company") today announced its intention to delist from Euronext Amsterdam.

The Board of PSH has carried out a review of the Euronext Amsterdam listing to examine the number of shares held on the register and the costs of maintaining the listing. Following this review, the Board has concluded that the advantages of consolidating trading on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), combined with the reduction of administrative and compliance burdens associated with maintaining a secondary listing in Amsterdam, now outweigh the benefits of retaining the Euronext listing.

"The Board has been monitoring the Company's listing arrangements for some time and in January 2024 engaged outside advisors to review the Company's listing on the Euronext Amsterdam in light of the fact that the majority of the trading of PSH's shares occurs on the London Stock Exchange," said PSH Chairman Rupert Morley. "We concluded that delisting from Euronext Amsterdam and consolidating trading on the London Stock Exchange would reduce regulatory complexity and improve liquidity of PSH's shares which would be to the benefit of PSH shareholders."

The LSE listing of PSH represents the substantial majority of the fund's listed trading volume. PSH will continue to be listed on the Main Market of the LSE in Sterling (LN:PSH) and USD (LN:PSHD), as set out below.

Sterling Quote London Stock Exchange U.S. Dollar Quote London Stock Exchange ISIN GG00BPFJTF46 GG00BPFJTF46 SEDOL BS7JCJ8 BG0H5M9 TIDM PSH LN PSHD LN

PSH remains committed to delivering long-term shareholder value. The delisting does not change the Company's investment approach or governance principles.

Any delisting of PSH ordinary shares from the Amsterdam market is subject to the approval of Euronext Amsterdam. A formal application for delisting will be submitted to Euronext. Following completion, shares of PSH will no longer be listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Following the completion of the delisting, investors who currently own PSH shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam will be able to trade their shares on the LSE. Investors should contact their brokers for additional information.

Further announcements will be made in due course as appropriate.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the European Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014).

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

