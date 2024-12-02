Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Decentralised Energy Canada (DEC) and The City of Medicine Hat announce Arcus Power and Edgecom Energy as the first two winners of the Energy Innovation Challenge, a groundbreaking three-year program aimed at empowering small and medium-sized Canadian businesses to overcome commercialization obstacles and bring their innovations to market. As of today, the second intake for the challenge is now open.

Arcus Power is an Alberta based Smart-Grid power market solutions provider that offers SaaS based software products to generators and utilities, industrial customers and financial users. This project will pilot a distributed energy storage planning functionality that will be integrated with Arcus Power's existing SaaS platform. The planning software will support the City of Medicine Hat in planning and evaluating the optimal size, location, and investment for distributed energy resources, specifically battery energy storage and solar systems, which are needed to remove congestion on its electrical distribution system.

"Continuing our partnership with the City of Medicine Hat is something I'm particularly excited about," said Daniel Erhardt, CEO and Founder of Arcus Power. "Over the past 5 years working with them, I've really come to appreciate their innovative and forward-thinking approach to energy. Through this project, we're providing a simulation tool to help pinpoint the best places to add distributed energy resources like batteries and solar panels to their grid. This will ease congestion, improve reliability, and could save money while reducing carbon emissions. We've supported similar projects before, offering solutions for combining a vanadium flow battery with a solar array-the first of its kind in North America. I'm eager to bring that experience to Medicine Hat and support their efforts to expand their energy options."

Edgecom Energy offers a comprehensive Energy Management Solution suite that integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Edgecom will install sensors at eight City of Medicine Hat facilities to monitor energy usage and report data into their building management system. The model will use AI to identify opportunities to reduce energy use based on machine learning of usage patterns in the building without imposing an additional burden on staff.

"Edgecom Energy is honored to be selected for DEC's Energy Innovation Challenge and looks forward to kicking off our collaborative project with the City of Medicine Hat," said Tanner Behrand, Manager of Strategic Growth at Edgecom Energy. "This forward-thinking program focuses on piloting innovative solutions to tackle grid congestion challenges, ensuring more efficient energy distribution, reducing operational bottlenecks, and paving the way for a more resilient energy infrastructure. Leveraging our expertise in IoT and AI technologies, we are excited to provide advanced energy monitoring and demand-side management solutions to enhance efficiency and support the city's transition to a sustainable energy future."

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta and MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat, looks forward to the results of the challenge.

"Medicine Hat has been innovating in the energy sector since the early 1900s when the community's original settlers capitalized on an abundant natural gas discovery to generate electricity, establishing the unique municipally owned and operated energy business we know today. Today, the Energy Innovation Challenge is helping keep them at the forefront of creating new solutions that support a cleaner and lower cost energy economy for their community and all Albertans. I look forward to seeing the ideas and solutions that come forward to help lower energy costs for Albertans."

Anouk Kendall, President of Decentralised Energy Canada, describes Medicine Hat as one of Canada's largest microgrids.

"The way we generate and manage energy is undergoing a deep transformation. The City of Medicine Hat is unique because it owns and operates its own electricity generation and distribution infrastructure and is the sole electricity retailer within the local franchise area. The City is, by definition, one of Canada's largest microgrids which brings vast opportunities for data-enabled solutions as well as innovations in physical equipment. Decentralised Energy Canada is extremely proud to be partnering with one of Canada's most progressive municipalities to demonstrate these energy innovations. This innovation challenge will enable the City of Medicine Hat to overcome the challenges of a changing energy landscape and to improve the overall performance and reliability of its distribution network."

The Energy Innovation Challenge is now inviting applicants to submit their clean technology initiatives for review in the second intake. The deadline to apply is January 9, 2025.

For more information about the application process and timelines, visit https://www.deassociation.ca/innovation-challenge.

Decentralised Energy Canada is a national industry association committed to advancing decentralised energy solutions, promoting innovation, and contributing to a resilient and affordable energy future.

The City of Medicine Hat is a progressive municipality committed to sustainable energy practices, community development, and diversified economic growth. Established in 1883 and incorporated as a City in 1906, the municipality is uniquely known for owning its own natural gas and electric utilities, benefitting local residents for more than a century.

