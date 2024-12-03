Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - RFA Capital Holdings International Ltd. (RFACHIL) has announced the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 51% majority interest in the newly formed Five Continents Holdings Ltd. (FCHL). FCHL owns 100% of Five Continents Financial Limited (Five Continents) and related entities, a leading wealth and investment management company in the Cayman Islands. RFACHIL is owned directly by RFA Capital Holdings Inc. (RFA) and indirectly by RFA's largest shareholder, Halcyon International and Mr. Steven Joyce. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Ben Rodney, President and CEO of RFA, states, "We are excited to complete this transaction and would like to thank our partners at Five Continents and our counsel at Appleby in Cayman and Borden Ladner Gervais in Toronto for their collaborative efforts in getting this deal across the line. More importantly, we would like to thank our Five Continents stakeholders and clients for their loyalty and trust through this process. The path ahead is an exciting one, with significant opportunities for those with us. We look forward to engaging personally with each of you in the days and weeks ahead."

Bill Messer, President of Five Continents, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership and deal closing, stating, "This announcement marks the culmination of significant effort and time on the part of myself and Scott Elphinstone to ensure that we found the right partner for Five Continents. The RFACHIL principals share the same values and ethics, and are aligned in the vision and growth path ahead for Five Continents, bringing significant resources to ensure this comes to fruition The time spent to bring this transaction together has strengthened the ties between the personnel at RFACHIL and Five Continents and has built a solid foundation for the future."

Steven Joyce, President and CEO of Halcyon International, states, "Halcyon continues to grow its footprint in the Cayman Islands and is committed to do so in the future by being a constructive participant and contributor to economic and philanthropic endeavours. We have a genuine admiration for the Cayman Islands and are thrilled to grow our interests here."

Five Continents is one of the largest independently owned and best-in-class discretionary wealth and investment managers in the Cayman Islands. It is licensed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and is one of the oldest fully regulated asset managers in the Cayman Islands. Founded in 1993, in partnership with N.M. Rothschild & Sons Ltd., Five Continents has successfully been managed by its ownership and senior management team for 30 years. With the team remaining in place, Five Continents will continue to provide a comprehensive suite of wealth management services, including discretionary asset management focused on investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and families, corporations, captive insurance companies, pension plans, and trusts. The firm also offers professional services, including company incorporation and administration.

Founded in 1996, RFA is a privately held Canadian-owned investment firm grounded in real estate, asset management and banking. RFA manages real estate portfolios and participates in financial transactions, REITs, and direct investments. Combined, the RFA Group of companies has over $60 Billion in assets under management and administration. In 2019, RFA acquired Street Capital Bank of Canada, a Canadian federally regulated Schedule I Bank, now RFA Bank of Canada.

Halcyon International is a private investment company controlled by Mr. Joyce, with interests in real estate, financial securities, private equity, and banking, dating back to over 60 years of investing and building businesses. Halcyon evolved from the Joyce family co-founding restaurant chain Tim Hortons and building the multinational coffeehouse into one of the world's most successful brands. Halcyon, through the Joyce Family Foundation, a half-billion-dollar philanthropic organization, gives back to communities across Canada with a focus on youth through access to education, and mental health.

