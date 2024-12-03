Metford, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - BDP Plumbing is proud to share that it has acquired new jetting equipment. Dedicated to client satisfaction and service delivery, investing in the latest equipment will greatly improve the company's ability to clear blockages and buildup in plumbing pipes. The team can now quickly clean blockages caused by tree root intrusion, grease and fat buildup, food waste, or foreign objects.

BDP Plumbing has always been committed to offering less invasive plumbing solutions, and the new jetting equipment is an important addition. By using high-pressure water to clean blockages, the plumbing team will avoid manual cleaning, which is labour-intensive and could damage pipes and dig up areas around the drain. Additionally, the company can avoid using abrasive tools and harsh chemicals to clean plumbing systems.

In addition to the new jetting equipment, BDP Plumbing Services has invested in a new CCTV drain camera. With the technology, the team can conduct real-time, accurate inspections and pinpoint the exact location and nature of blockages. While the company has always avoided speculations, the new CCTV drain camera will help the team avoid guesswork and eliminate the need for exploratory or unnecessary digging.

Most plumbing issues, like blockages, may develop slowly, often leading to more damage and costly repairs. Fortunately, with the new CCTV drain camera technology, BDP Plumbing will be faster and more detailed in identifying signs that the plumbing system needs a professional checkup. When the team spots any early signs, they can recommend minor repairs, clean the drain, and even recommend replacement - all of which are faster and less expensive.

BDP Plumbing has also added a new service truck stocked with all the essential tools and replacement parts needed for repairs and maintenance services. Thanks to this service truck, the technicians can complete repairs and installations in a single visit, avoiding rescheduling or disrupting a client's schedule. This is particularly important in emergencies where signs of a faulty system might not always show the full picture.

Additionally, investing in a fully stocked truck means the plumbing company will offer quality services at reduced costs. While BDP Plumbing has always kept repairs and installations competitively priced, the new truck allows the team to offer even better rates. This is possible as the team will now take fewer trips back to the warehouse or store for parts.



BDP Plumbing remains dedicated to exceeding customer expectations through exceptional service and effective, efficient solutions. With these recent equipment upgrades, the company reaffirms its commitment to leveraging advanced technology to deliver quicker, safer, and more reliable plumbing services. The investment in new tools reflects its ongoing focus on customer satisfaction, providing clients with faster response times and solutions that minimize disruption and maximize quality.

About BDP Plumbing:

BDP Plumbing is a fully licensed and insured team serving clients with older homes and others needing professional plumbing services. The company offers professional maintenance, repairs, 24/7 emergency plumbing services, and time-intensive projects such as installations in large facilities, offices, and rental spaces. When dealing with clients, the family-owned business is committed to honest pricing with no hidden costs and delivering personalised services with care.

