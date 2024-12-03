Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, is providing this bi-weekly status report of its Management Cease Trade Order in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. As described in the Company's initial news release on October 30, 2024, and bi-weekly update news release on November 20, 2024, the filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2024, including the related management discussion and analysis, CEO and CFO certifications and annual information form (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") were not filed by the required filing deadline.

The Company confirms that, except as provided herein, there are no changes from its news release dated November 20, 2024. The Company is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Filings and continues to expect to be able to file the Annual Financial Filings by December 24, 2024. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Financial Filings becomes available.

The Company has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order ("MCTO") imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company precluding them from trading securities of the Company. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and requires that the Annual Financial Filings be filed on or before December 30, 2024.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sunny Trinh, CEO

