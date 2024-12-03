Recover, the leading global producer of recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, today announced the opening of its latest manufacturing facility in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion plan. The facility is set to be operational by early 2025, and by pioneering its large-scale recycling technology, Recover aims to enable large scale sustainability in the growing Vietnamese textile production market.

Situated in the Dong Nai province, the factory's location was strategically chosen due to Vietnam's significant role in the global textile industry as the third-largest textile exporter worldwide. With this new facility, Recover positions itself close to both textile waste sorting and manufacturing operations, reducing the costs and footprint tied to shipping. It also enables Recover serve as a true global partner for the industry's demands, supplying brands in all major textile production markets with timely and efficient access to its materials.

Spanning nearly 14,000m2, the factory will feature Recover's highly optimized recycling technology and initially operate with two state-of-the-art recycling lines, providing an annual production capacity of 10,000 MT. It will also include a dedicated Recover laboratory, to maintain a consistent high-quality product across all facilities and a constant evolution in both product and process.

One of the facility's primary products will be RMix, Recover's recycling solution for cotton-polyester blends. This pioneering process eliminates the need to separate fibers, overcoming a long-standing industry challenge in polycotton recycling and offering a significant sustainable advantage in terms of energy efficiency.

"Our expansion into Vietnam is a crucial step in our strategic business plan," said Anders Sjöblom, CEO at Recover. "Circularity is currently an underutilized tool for the Vietnamese textiles industry, and by bringing our advanced technology to a key textile hub, we are not only enhancing how we serve our customers by expanding our global manufacturing footprint but also creating a positive shift towards circularity in Vietnam."

Recover, headquartered in Spain, first expanded its operations with a second manufacturing facility in Bangladesh in 2022. This latest facility in Vietnam represents the next step in the company's ambitious expansion plans, aiming to expand to new global markets to meet the growing demand for recycled materials from brands and retailers worldwide. With a reputation built on trust, sustainability and technological excellence, Recover is elevating the industry standard-one facility at a time.

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to close the loop on fashion. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with a 75-year history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

