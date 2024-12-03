Myriad Venture Partners: Wexler Announces $1.4 Million Pre-Seed Financing, Global Law Firm Adoption and Launch of AI Agent to Enhance Dispute Resolution

Top Global Law Firms Explore Wexler to Streamline Document Review in Litigation for Their Most Complex Cases

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wexler AI , the AI-powered legal fact intelligence platform, today announced major enhancements driving adoption among leading law firms, including Burges Salmon and a top AmLaw100 firm. Clifford Chance is also exploring the platform for use in its world-leading litigation and dispute resolution practice. Wexler's platform automates essential fact-checking and intelligence gathering in high-stakes legal disputes, allowing lawyers to focus on more complex and strategic value-driven activities. These advancements follow a $1.4M pre-seed funding round led by Myriad Venture Partners , with support from Entrepreneur First , prominent angel investors at ComplyAdvantage , Moonpig , Tractable , and CreditKudos, fueling Wexler's growth and mission to redefine litigation worldwide.

Since its launch in April of this year, Wexler AI has processed over one million queries, achieved approximately 2X month-over-month growth, and more than tripled its annual recurring revenue (ARR). Wexler's advanced platform enables law firms to help manage large caseloads with greater accuracy, reallocating resources from time-intensive manual review to high-value legal strategy. Built by security and privacy experts, the platform uses user-specific encryption keys, masks personal data, and meets ISO 27001, GDPR, and AWS Cloud Security standards.

"Wexler assists lawyers working on the world's most complex cases. The platform delivers critical, verified facts that legal teams can act on with full confidence," said Gregory Mostyn , co-founder and CEO of Wexler AI. "With support from Myriad Venture Partners, and Entrepreneur First, and working closely with Burges Salmon and also Clifford Chance, among others, we're not just transforming how the legal industry tackles the time and efficiencies of fact-finding, but helping our customers generate greater business value for their clients."

There is significant potential to improve efficiencies in the litigation document review process. Wexler's AI approach reduces manual work, minimizes risk, and uncovers critical facts faster. Unlike traditional eDiscovery tools that merely organize documents, Wexler is purpose-built for high-stakes dispute resolution, delivering insights with an accuracy matching seasoned litigators.

Central to this is KiM, Wexler's advanced agent for complex dispute tasks, which produces verified work output directly from case facts, automating steps like drafting, generating court applications, and extracting data from vast document sets. More than a passive tool, Wexler uncovers red flags, suggests follow-ups, and enhances case strategy as an active partner, enabling legal teams to drive efficiency and deliver results on the most challenging cases.

"Wexler is a powerful AI tool that is clearly designed for the types and volumes of work faced in dispute resolution," said Tom Whittaker , director at Burges Salmon. "It allows us to identify relevant facts and produce useful work in a relatively short time, augmenting the work of our expert teams by providing them with additional methods to achieve their objectives. It has been a pleasure to work with the Wexler team over a number of years to continually improve its functionality to help meet our clients' and colleagues' high expectations.

With new funding from Myriad, Wexler is expanding its platform in 2025 including new features such as automated document drafting, advanced fact-checking tools, and streamlined discovery requests. These enhancements will extend Wexler's impact beyond the legal sector, offering new applications in compliance and HR investigations.

"Wexler AI is redefining fact-finding for legal and investigative work, and we see enormous potential in its unique approach," said Chris Fisher , founder and managing partner of Myriad Venture Partners. "Their rapid growth and ability to deliver verified, actionable information are transforming how legal teams and other professionals manage complex data. We're excited to support Wexler's journey and look forward to their continued momentum and innovation."

Wexler's founding team blends deep expertise in AI, law, and business. Gregory Mostyn and Kush Madlani met at Entrepreneur First, united by a vision of creating a category defining applied AI company. Gregory saw the inefficiencies of litigation firsthand when his barrister, then judge father, returned from work with binders piled high to the roof of his office. Kush, a former JP Morgan derivatives trader, began automating workflows with Python before completing a Machine Learning Master's at UCL and joining Tractable, where he developed fraud-detection models and continuous improvement systems. Kush's scientific background pairs perfectly with Gregory's commercial experience as a marketing and sales director to transform dispute resolution.

Wexler AI collaborates with partners across the legal sector, from AM 100 law firms to in-house teams at major enterprises. Interested clients can request a demo at https://www.wexler.ai/ .

About Wexler AI

Wexler AI tackles the world's most complex cases by streamlining fact analysis for legal, compliance, eDiscovery, tax, and forensics teams. Trusted by top global law firms, Wexler is redefining fact-finding through a combination of AI and human expertise. For more information, visit https://www.wexler.ai/ .

About Myriad Venture Partners

Myriad Venture Partners is an early-stage venture firm defining the future of business solutions. Investing in visionary AI, clean technology, and B2B software leaders, Myriad brings decades of expertise and a robust corporate and financial partnership network. By connecting entrepreneurs, corporate partners, industry leaders, and co-investors, Myriad is changing the ways businesses operate, compete, and create value.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wexler-announces-1-4-million-pre-seed-financing-global-law-firm-adoption-and-launch-of-ai-agent-to-enhance-dispute-resolution-302320268.html