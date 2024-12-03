9th International Conference on Waste to Worth was organized by CII

NEW DELHI , Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Let's aspire for a Green & Sustainable Viksit Bharat. Achieving zero waste and eco-friendly production requires a skilled workforce in recycling technologies and eco-friendly product design," said Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, at CII's 9th International Conference on Waste to Worth.

The conference focused on leveraging innovation, technology, and global partnerships to tackle waste challenges. Shri Bhupender Yadav highlighted the importance of a circular economy, which emphasizes reducing, reusing, and recycling at every stage, from product design to end-of-life management. He stated that "waste should not be treated as a burden but as a resource," adding that adopting sustainable practices is crucial for achieving economic resilience, environmental sustainability, and social security.

Shri Yadav also discussed various policies spearheaded by the Government of India, including the Plastic Waste Management Rules, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, E-Waste Management Rules, and the Motor Vehicle Scrap Policy. These initiatives aim to streamline waste management and promote eco-friendly production across industries.

Shri Tokhan Sahu, Hon'ble Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, emphasized the transformative potential of waste-to-worth principles. He called for turning adversity into opportunity by adopting innovative approaches to waste management. Shri Sahu highlighted how the National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF), developed by CII, serves as a roadmap for transforming cities into smart, sustainable urban centers. He stressed that efficient waste management is integral to India's fast-tracking urban development goals.

Speaking at the event, Shri Baldeo Purusharth, Joint Secretary (ISD), Department of Economic Affairs, highlighted India's progress in achieving a circular economy through innovative practices and global collaborations. He called for recognizing grassroots solutions, including contributions from children and individuals without formal expertise. "Solutions for waste-to-worth can come from anywhere, and we need systems to harness this collective ingenuity," he said.

Masood Mallick, Chairman of CII's National Committee on Waste to Worth Technologies, and Managing Director & CEO of ReSustainability, stated that achieving net-zero goals requires more than renewable energy. He emphasized decarbonizing essential materials like steel, glass, plastics, and concrete through innovative recycling and resource recovery practices. "These efforts will transform waste into valuable inputs for building a sustainable future," he added.

The conference witnessed the release of the second edition of the National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF), formulated by CII to guide industries on developing sustainable business models. This framework encourages lifecycle assessments and the adoption of circular principles to drive innovation. Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, lauded NCEF for its pivotal role in advancing resource efficiency and offering actionable strategies for stakeholders across sectors.

The day-long conference, attended by over 300 delegates, facilitated dynamic discussions led by industry leaders, government representatives, international experts, and academic stalwarts. Topics ranged from governance and circular economy transitions to cutting-edge technologies and sustainable growth opportunities. The event also featured an exhibition where ten companies showcased innovative waste-to-worth technologies, demonstrating practical applications of circular principles.

By uniting policymakers, industry experts, and citizens, the conference reaffirmed India's commitment to becoming a global leader in sustainable development initiatives.

