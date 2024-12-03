Interested developers will have time until February 3 to submit their proposals. Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP) has launched a tender to select developers for the 280 MW Al Kamil Wal Wafi Solar IPP Project. "In line with the Sultanate of Oman's vision to diversify fuel sources and achieve a net zero target by 2050 through the use of clean energy for power generation, PWP is planning to develop the fourth solar PV project with a capacity of 280 MW at Al Kamil Wal Wafi in partnership with the private sector," the tender document reads, without providing further details. Interested ...

