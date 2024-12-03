The new TopoSmart+ software enables users to find the most cost-effective topography and design plan to install the company's Genius Tracker solar mounts at a given location. From pv magazine USA GameChange Solar announced the release of TopoSmart+, a project analysis software tool to minimize topography costs and support solar installations on uneven terrain. The TopoSmart+ tool is intended to help developers optimize costs related to grading, steel posts, and optimal tracker elevations. The tool provides a detailed 3D modeled plan, generating detailed grading plans for configuration with the ...

