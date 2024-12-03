Proof-of-concept study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MOv18 IgE in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Epsilogen, the global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer, today announces that it has commenced a Phase Ib study evaluating MOv18 IgE in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

The Phase Ib, open-label, dose escalation and expansion trial (NCT06547840) will enrol 45 patients with PROC whose disease has progressed after no more than four lines of prior therapy. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MOv18 IgE in ascending dose cohorts.

MOv18 IgE is an IgE antibody targeting the folate receptor alpha (FR alpha) antigen which is selectively expressed by a variety of cancers including ovarian, non-small cell lung, endometrial and triple negative breast cancer. It is the first ever IgE antibody therapeutic to enter clinical testing and the Phase Ib trial will generate extensive translational data to allow further understanding of IgE's unique mechanism of action in man. A previous Phase I safety study of MOv18 IgE found it to be safe and well tolerated, with evidence of anti-tumour activity observed, as reported in Nature Communications (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-39679-9).

Dr Tim Wilson, CEO of Epsilogen, said: "We are pleased to have initiated the Phase Ib study of MOv18 IgE, following the encouraging Phase I data. This is a key step in our goal of bringing this exciting new therapeutic modality to cancer patients".

About Epsilogen Ltd

Epsilogen is the global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer. IgE possesses highly potent immune effector function underpinning its natural role in providing defence against animal venoms and certain parasites. IgE-activated macrophages permeate tumours, drive antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and phagocytosis (ADCP) and release pro-inflammatory mediators including IL-6, IL-1 ß, CXCL10 and CCL2. This warms up the tumour microenvironment (TME) attracting and activating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells which destroy the tumour. IgE's unique and multifaceted mechanism of action is ideal for the treatment of solid tumours.

Epsilogen's lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter the clinic and encouraging data from a completed Phase I trial found it to be safe and well tolerated with early signs of clinical activity. Epsilogen has initiated a Phase Ib trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients. The company is also developing a pipeline of IgE antibodies in oncology as well as proprietary platforms including IgE bispecifics and unique IgE/IgG combination antibody molecules (IgEGs) with enhanced functionality.

Epsilogen began operations in 2017 as a spin-out of King's College London and has attracted venture capital financing from Epidarex Capital, Novartis Venture Fund, 3B Future Health, British Patient Capital, ALSA Ventures and Schroders Capital amongst others. Find out more at epsilogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202478799/en/

Contacts:

Communications advisor to Epsilogen Ltd:

Simon Conway/Tim Stamper/Amy Byrne

FTI Consulting

epsilogen@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0)20 3727 1000