Greenlight Insurance Services Limited: Greenlight Insurance Launches New Relationship with MoneySuperMarket

LONDON, Dec. 03, 2024, a London-based subsidiary of Trawick International Ltd., is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with leading price comparison service, MoneySuperMarke t.

Through the newly formed relationship, Greenlight can now distribute its industry-leading specialist insurance products to MoneySuperMarket's customers through its digital brands, ModifiedCarInsurance and Eaglesure.

ModifiedCarInsurance is a prominent insurance product for owners of modified and specialist cars. Each ModifiedCarInsurance policy is designed to meet the individual needs of car and van owners who have invested in modifications of their vehicles. Eaglesure is a motor insurance product designed for international expats living and working across the U.K. to ensure they have the necessary insurance protection to be able to drive their vehicle in the UK.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO, Trawick International, commented, "Having Greenlight's products available now on one of the UK's largest car insurance price comparison services will provide immense value and protection to car enthusiasts and expats across the U.K. This is just the beginning of many exciting things to come for Greenlight."

Tony Fehily, Managing Director, Greenlight Insurance, added, "I am excited to offer our products to a diverse audience of drivers through MoneySuperMarket. For over 25 years, our organisation has been providing insurance to serve the needs of car enthusiasts, and now we are focused on broadening our superior product offering to reach as many customers as possible."

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international Insurance, administration, and other assistance services since 1998. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickholdings.com .

About Greenlight Insurance Services Limited

Greenlight Insurance is a specialist vehicle Insurance provider established in 1996 in Billericay, Essex. The company, a Coverholder at Lloyd's, acts as an Independent Insurance Intermediary, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About MoneySuperMarket

MoneySuperMarket is a leading UK price comparison website. It provides tools and services to help people manage, save and grow their money by enabling them to compare and switch on products across Insurance, Money and Home Services, as well as monitor their credit score and manage their bills.

MoneySuperMarket is part of MONY Group, an established member of the FTSE 250 index, with 11.1 million active users. In 2023,?it helped millions of families save £2.7bn on their household bills including insurance, credit cards and loans, travel and TV and broadband.

MONY Group plc is an appointed representative of Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 303190) for the insurance, mortgage and consumer credit products it offers. For energy products, MoneySuperMarket is accredited under the Ofgem Confidence Code.