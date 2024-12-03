DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
TECHTARGET INC. EFT US87874R1005 BAW/UFN
|29,800
|30,200
|09:30
|0,000
|0,000
|08:00
|08:46
|Informa Completes Deal To Combine Informa Tech's Digital Businesses With Techtarget
|08:26
|XFRA EFT: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|08:00
|Informa PLC - Informa TechTarget...scale in B2B Digital Services
|Mo
|Creation of Informa TechTarget, the B2B Growth Accelerator for the Technology Sector
| Informa TechTarget brings together market-shaping insights and expertise, audience scale, unique intent data, specialist content, and leading end-to-end go-to-market services for B2B technology...
|Mo
|NSE/A - TechTarget Holdings Inc. - 25, Notification of the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities
|TECHTARGET INC
|30,400
|+0,66 %