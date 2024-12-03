DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 2 December 2024, it purchased a total of 13,405 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through J&E Davy, in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 02/12/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,405 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.40 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.41 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.4022

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Davy as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased share) Time) number Trading Venue 6501 4.4 11:18:39 00043478242TRLO0-1 Euronext Dublin 2977 4.41 14:53:19 00043480115TRLO0-1 Euronext Dublin 3927 4.4 16:10:24 00043482431TRLO0-1 Euronext Dublin

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 213,443,690 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 213,443,690 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

