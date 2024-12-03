Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
03.12.24
09:15 Uhr
3,680 Euro
+0,020
+0,55 %
03.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Completion of M-Files Exit

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Completion of M-Files Exit 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Completion of M-Files Exit 
03-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") 
Completion of M-Files Exit 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing 
high-growth digital technology businesses, announces the successful completion of the M-Files exit, following 
regulatory approvals. 
Molten first invested in M-Files, an intelligent file management platform and leader in knowledge work automation using 
generative AI, in the Series A in 2013. The exit has delivered a 7.4x multiple on invested capital. Total Group 
realisations for the financial year have now reached GBP124 million (GBP76 million reported for the first six months), 
exceeding the GBP100 million guidance provided at the start of the financial year. 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 
"We are pleased with the heightened level of realisations delivered so far this financial year, particularly as they 
have been completed at or above holding value, validating the quality of our portfolio and the diligent approach to our 
valuation methodology. The highly successful completion of the M-Files exit along with the other realisations has 
generated meaningful cash proceeds that will allow us to take advantage of further attractive investment opportunities. 
"While realisations have already exceeded our original expectations for the financial year, with the larger anticipated 
exits having completed there remains the potential for further smaller exits. Our core focus is on active management of 
the portfolio and driving strong returns for investors." 
 ENDS 
Enquiries 
Molten Ventures plc 
                          +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                          ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Interim Chief Financial Officer) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                          +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co. 
                          +44 (0)7970 246 725/ 
Public relations 
                          +44 (0)771 324 6126 
Elly Williamson 
                          molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  362617 
EQS News ID:  2042667 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2042667&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
