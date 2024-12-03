STX Group Expands Its Biofuels Business With Strategic Acquisition of Marine Olie

Amsterdam, Dec. 03, 2024, a leading environmental commodities and climate solutions firm, today announces the acquisition of Marine Olie, a leading trader of waste-based advanced feedstocks. This strategic acquisition strengthens STX Group's position in the biofuels value chain and supports the company's vision to become a globally leading trader in the integrated feedstocks-to-fuels-to-ticket markets.

Marine Olie's vast experience in aggregating, blending and optimizing oils and fats, and strategic infrastructure positions in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) area will be combined with STX Group's broader environmental market footprint, regulatory expertise and access to capital. This will create a globally leading feedstock trading platform under STX Group, with an ability to optimize across a bigger portfolio, providing more liquidity and superior risk management solutions to a broad range of different end-users.

"The biofuels market is one of the largest environmental commodity markets globally and will play a significant role in decarbonizing the shipping, road, industry and heating sectors. The availability of reliable waste-based 'advanced' feedstocks will therefore be a key ingredient for a well-functioning and sustainable biofuels market. The acquisition of Marine Olie shows STX's commitment to this market," says Marijn van Diessen, CEO of STX Group.

The acquisition of Marine Olie marks an important milestone in STX Group's effort to strengthen its presence in the biofuels market, allowing the company to extend the range of products and services offered to clients and counterparties.

"Marine Olie is the industry leader in their optimized use of tank assets and ability to aggregate or break bulk; both contributing to our ambition to improve market liquidity. This combined with our ability to now address the entire value chain will make us a key player in the biofuels market. We are thrilled to welcome Marine Olie and its employees to STX Group," said Koen Heesbeen, Managing Partner at STX Group.

"The acquisition is a significant step in the industry as it unlocks numerous synergies for all clients and counterparties. In addition to the full optimization and arbitrage opportunities, it offers all our clients a better access to biofuels feedstocks, enabling them to address the full value chain through the new integrated trading platform, bringing multiple efficiencies," said Ronald Nossent, Managing Director of Marine Olie.

STX Group will maintain the Marine Olie brand as the Group's sole feedstock trading platform, ensuring a smooth transition for employees and clients.

The transaction has been approved by the European Commission competition authorities and was closed on 1 December 2024. Financial details are not disclosed.

About STX Group

STX Group is a leading global environmental commodity trader and climate solutions provider. For over 25 years, STX teams have continued to be at the forefront of the global transition towards a low-carbon economy. Leveraging our long-standing expertise in accurately pricing pollution and emissions, it helps cultivate trust in market-based solutions to the decarbonized economy.

Through STX Group's trading and corporate climate solutions offerings, capital flows to thousands of projects that make the world a greener place, while providing corporations with the certified proof-points of their contributions to environmental progress.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 13 countries worldwide, STX's global team, inclusive of Vertis and Strive, comprises of over 500 employees of more than 60 nationalities.

For more information, please visit stxgroup.com

About Marine Olie

Marine Olie is a market leader specialized in aggregation, blending and optimization of oils and fats flows for animal feed, biofuel feedstock, bio marine and bio-heating oil markets.

With a rich history and a deep-rooted passion for their industry. Experts in both purchasing and sales enable Marine Olie to provide top-quality service, always striving for sustainability and responsibility. Based in the Netherlands, the company trades in over 50 countries.

For more information, please visit https://marine-olie.com/

