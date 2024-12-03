More than 300 entries from across 36 countries were received for the pv magazine Awards 2024, making this year's program the most competitive yet. From modules and inverters to projects and storage, innovation was on display across the board. The pv magazine Awards 2024 winners have been revealed, celebrating success in a record-breaking year for solar and storage. This year's awards program was more competitive than ever, attracting 308 entries from 36 countries. Eight pv magazine Award winners were chosen overall, following a process that saw 20 independent jurors from across the globe provide ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...