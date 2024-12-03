IRIS Software Group Announces Intent to Acquire Dext Software Ltd.

Acquisition to create an integrated, end-to-end solution, advance partner integrations, and drive product innovation for accountants and businesses globally

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global provider of accountancy, education management, HR and payroll solutions, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Dext Software Ltd (Dext), a leading bookkeeping automation platform provider. The acquisition will unite two sector-leading cloud-based platforms - Dext's Bookkeeping Automation Platform and IRIS Elements - to deliver a complementary and fully integrated, end-to-end solution for accountants, bookkeepers, and businesses.

On one side of the accounting value chain, IRIS Elements supports accountants and businesses with practice management and compliance functionality, such as accounts production and tax returns. On the other, Dext simplifies bookkeeping and improves productivity by automating routine tasks with AI. Together, both companies will cover the entire end-to-end accountancy workflow, from data entry and processing to compliance, reporting and advisory services.

Currently, many accountants and businesses face "app fatigue" juggling multiple, disconnected tools to get their daily work done. Through integration, IRIS and Dext's cloud platforms will connect seamlessly with a secure single sign-on (SSO) and share data effortlessly back and forth across both platforms. This will, effectively, create a single, end-to-end view of the entire accountancy workflow. By expanding the global digital footprint in countries like the UK, Canada, France and Australia, the acquisition will also support accountants in staying ahead of rapidly evolving global regulatory and compliance requirements.

Commenting on the agreement, Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO of IRIS Software Group said, "With today's exciting news, we are bringing together our amazing customers, partners, and employees to drive the future of tech in the accountancy industry. We are doubling down on our promise to build and offer the most compliant cloud solutions that deliver our customers the highest levels of productivity and engagement, giving them back the critical time they need to advise their clients, grow their businesses, and do what they love. Accountancy has been the heartland of IRIS for 46 years; together with Dext we have a shared passion to be the biggest supporters and best champions of accountants, globally."

The transaction will allow IRIS to accelerate Dext's product roadmap, infuse additional capital and enhance its partner integration program, which already connects to over 35 bookkeeping software platforms and over 11,500 banks & financial institutions. Both IRIS and Dext share a general ledger (GL)-agnostic strategy, ensuring their platforms can integrate with a wide array of accounting software and every bookkeeping provider - connecting multiple workflow streams and providing customers with unparalleled freedom of choice. Accountants and bookkeepers will have the flexibility to use their preferred bookkeeping tools while enjoying the benefits of a smooth, cohesive user experience.

Sabby Gill, CEO of Dext added, "Joining forces with IRIS marks an exciting new chapter for Dext. This partnership enables us to accelerate our product innovation, deepen our integration program, and deliver a complete, end-to-end solution to our customers. I look forward to working alongside the IRIS team to unlock new opportunities for our customers and offer our team members expanded opportunities for personal and professional growth."

Upon closing, Sabby Gill will form part of the IRIS Global Executive team. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalised by the end of this calendar year.

About IRIS Software Group

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA. Follow IRIS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here.

About Dext

Dext is the leading provider of bookkeeping automation, empowering businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to thrive through innovative technology that simplifies accounting processes and drives smarter, more timely financial decisions. With financial data extraction accuracy of 99.5%, Dext has been trained on over 1 billion receipts and invoices.

Trusted by 12,000 accounting and bookkeeping firms and 700,00 businesses, Dext seamlessly integrates with most major accounting software and connects to over 11,500 banks, suppliers, and marketplaces worldwide. To date, the company has saved bookkeepers more than 35 million hours of manual data entry. As the global leader in bookkeeping automation, Dext maximizes efficiency and boosts productivity, liberating its customers to focus on what truly maters to them.

Dext was awarded the 2024 Xero Small Business App of the Year in both the UK and the US, plus Best Accounting and Pre-Accounting Specialists 2023 at the Worldwide Finance Awards 2023.

