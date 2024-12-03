Adara Ventures has announced its investment in SatVu, a leader in cutting-edge thermal imaging technology, marking the first investment from the newly established Adara Ventures Energy Fund. The European venture capital firm co-led the £20 million round alongside existing investors.

Using proprietary infrared technology to capture the world's highest-resolution thermal data, SatVu can monitor from low orbit satellites, unlocking new insight. The investment will expedite the launch of new satellites, HotSat-2 and HotSat-3, to provide crucial thermal data for analyzing energy production, efficiency, industrial activity, and emissions movement.

"We are delighted to start the investment phase of Adara Ventures Energy Fund with SatVu," said Alberto Gomez, Founding Partner at Adara Ventures. "SatVu's mission aligns perfectly with the goals of our Energy Fund and their cutting-edge thermal imaging technology holds the potential to transform energy operations. We look forward to supporting SatVu in this next phase of growth."

The Adara Ventures Energy Fund invests in early-stage companies with strengths in software, data, and electronics to drive innovation in energy solutions and is classified under Article 9 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The fund is inviting investor commitments through the third quarter of 2025.

About Adara Ventures

Adara Ventures invests in ambitious businesses, partnering with founders with the capacity, courage, and vision to execute. The firm manages over €250m in capital and its portfolio includes over 46 companies dedicated to cybersecurity, applied AI, data infrastructure, hardware components, digital health, and the energy transition. For more information, visit https://adara.vc.

About SatVu

Founded to capture the highest resolution thermal data from space for a safer and more sustainable Earth, SatVu uses infrared technology to monitor locations on Earth in near real-time to measure the impact of human activity. SatVu's technology brings a new layer of data that augments our understanding of the planet, providing valuable insights for a range of applications: from economic monitoring and national security to climate resilience, including urban heat monitoring.

