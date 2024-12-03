Tata Power Renewable says its new 431 MW solar project in Neemuch, India, features single-axis solar trackers and 560 W and 565 W bifacial glass-to-glass modules. From pv magazine India Tata Power has revealed that its Tata Power Renewable Energy unit has commissioned a 431 MW (DC) solar project in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. It won it through competitive bidding. The project includes single-axis trackers, as well as 560 Wp and 565 Wp bifacial glass-to-glass modules. "This innovative integration has boosted the efficiency of the entire system by over 15%, enabling peak power supply for extended hours," ...

