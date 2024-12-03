Smart kiosks to operate in the United Kingdom, France, Benelux, Spain, and Switzerland

Deliverect, a leading global food tech SaaS company, today announced the acquisition of Tabesto, the first all-in-one restaurant and fast-food ordering and payment kiosk. Now, restaurant owners and operators who trust Deliverect to manage and increase their online orders can also transform their in-store service experience with Tabesto's smart ordering and payment software technology. As part of the acquisition, Deliverect will gain 60 new employees, with Guillaume Hourmant--Tabesto CEO and co-founder--acting as Head of Deliverect Kiosk, where he will be responsible for ongoing product strategy. Tabesto will be a product of Deliverect and operate in France and Switzerland. Deliverect Kiosk will also be available in the UK, Benelux, and Spain, with plans to expand further into Europe and other regions in the following months and globally over the course of the next year.

Research shows that the global self-service market is expected to reach $63 billion by 2027, up from $40 billion in 2022. With the addition of Tabesto's kiosk technology, Deliverect is enabling omnichannel customers to further digitize their restaurant businesses. The implementation of Tabesto order terminals ??dramatically streamline the order-taking process, effectively reducing lines and transforming the in-store service experience. Tabesto kiosks have been shown to optimize operational management and increase sales by up to 30%.

"At Deliverect, our vision has always been to help the food service community thrive in the digital age," said Zhong Xu, Deliverect CEO and co-founder. "Today's consumer wants the best of both worlds -- they're looking for speed alongside a premium experience. The acquisition of Tabesto enables us to further support both on- and off-premise ordering experiences. Allowing restaurants to manage their menus operations centrally across all their digital channels. We remain committed to this goal--exploring options to further expand the coverage of Deliverect into other regions organically as well through M&A--and are thrilled to have Tabesto's technology and brilliant team join Deliverect in this mission."

Tabesto kiosks are customizable, can integrate with existing suppliers, and are adaptable to any restaurant and POS. With both integrated tap pay payment as with external payment terminal expertise, Tabesto enables a seamless and flexible payment experience, offering restaurants secure, versatile, and efficient payment options. The ability to edit with ease--publishing kiosk menus alongside all other digital menus from a single screen--offers a more comprehensive, all-in-one solution for restaurant owners and operators. Tabesto's 1,500 existing customers will receive the same support they have come to trust, alongside access to Deliverect's global resources to empower them on their journey to become omnichannel.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Deliverect, a leader in food tech innovation," added Guillaume Hourmant. "This acquisition allows both of our companies to amplify our shared mission to transform the restaurant industry through digital solutions. By integrating our all-in-one ordering and payment kiosks with Deliverect's extensive SaaS ecosystem, we can help more restaurants worldwide embrace the power of digitization, driving efficiency and elevating the dining experience. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our team and the industry as a whole."

This deal is the latest milestone for Deliverect, following the launch of Deliverect Pulse--a powerful marketing intelligence platform that improves visibility and ROI among third-party delivery apps--and Deliverect Retail, an order and delivery solution for the grocery and convenience sector. The Tabesto acquisition positions the company for continued growth across the EU while furthering its mission to provide a complete solution for digital food ordering.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global ecosystem of on and off-premise solutions for digital sales. Its API-first software helps enterprises of all sizes to sell anywhere and deliver everywhere across 52+ global markets. Currently, Deliverect powers 50,000+ establishments, including renowned chains like Burger King, Little Caesars, and Pret A Manger. To find out more information, visit deliverect.com.

About Tabesto

Tabesto develops a range of intelligent solutions for the restaurant and retail sectors. Specializing in order taking and payment, Tabesto has been innovating since its creation by leveraging technological partnerships and expertise that address the evolving needs of its customers. The goal is to provide a seamless and fast ordering and payment experience. Present in over 1,500 locations and available in more than 15 countries, Tabesto increases the average transaction amount by 15% to 30%. Tabesto's mission is to become the European leader in order taking and payment.

