GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2024 09:34 Uhr
126 Leser
Kitron ASA: Kitron to host Capital Markets Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

(2024-12-03) Kitron ASA will host a Capital Markets Presentation in Oslo, Norway, on 10 December 2024 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.

The Capital Markets Presentation will start at 09:00 CET, last for approximately 1.5 hours including Q&A, and be webcast at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20241210_2/

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group operates in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 500 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

www.kitron.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
