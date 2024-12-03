New research from China shows that regions with dense PV installations, such as Southern China, Central and Northern Europe, Central and Eastern America, and Japan, are the most exposed to weather-related extreme low-production events. The researchers proposed a mitigation strategy to reduce the impact of these events on PV power generation. A group of researchers in China has investigated the impact of weather-related extreme low-production (ELP) events on the global PV system fleet across various regions and has found that more investments could be necessary to ensure the effectiveness of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...