Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
03.12.24
10:03 Uhr
14,675 Euro
+0,085
+0,58 %
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 09:42 Uhr
Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Finanznachrichten News

Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

December 03, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Preferred Senior

EUR 500mil Fixed Rate To Floating Rate Notes due 08 December 2028

Launched pursuant to the Issuer' MTN Programme dated 05 June 2024

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500mil (No Grow)

Description:

EUR 500mil Fixed Rate to Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 08 December 2028. Callable on 08 December 2027.

Offer price:

Tbc

Other offer terms:

MTN documentation, Preferred Senior 4NC3. denoms 100k/100k, listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Short First Coupon. ISIN: DE000CZ45Y63

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator/Manager:

Commerzbank AG

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

December 03, 2024

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Manager may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


