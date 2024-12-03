MicroStrategy has significantly expanded its cryptocurrency portfolio with another substantial Bitcoin acquisition, purchasing approximately 15,400 Bitcoin for $1.5 billion in the latest trading week. This strategic move, marking the company's fourth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, was executed at an average price of $95,976 per token, including all fees and expenses. The technology company's total Bitcoin holdings have now reached an impressive 402,100 tokens, valued at approximately $38.4 billion, cementing its position as one of the largest institutional cryptocurrency investors in the market.

Market Performance

The company's aggressive investment strategy has yielded remarkable results in the stock market, with shares demonstrating extraordinary growth of over 741 percent year-over-year. Despite a recent modest decline of 0.9 percent to $383.85 on NASDAQ, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of $542.85 reached in November 2024. With a current market capitalization of 79.8 billion euros, the company's monthly performance shows a robust increase of 61.72 percent, reflecting strong investor confidence in its Bitcoin-focused strategy.

