Scientists have designed a PVT-driven direct contact membrane distillation system for off-grid applications. The system is intended for desalination purposes in remote areas. Researchers from Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) Manufacturing have developed a novel off-grid direct contact membrane distillation (DCMD) system that runs on photovoltaic/thermal (PV/T) panels. The proposed system is intended for desalination applications in remote areas. "The modular and adaptable design aims to provide a practical off-grid solution suitable for regions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...