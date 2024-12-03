Atamis Ltd: Atamis: How one UK SaaS Company is podcasting the way to future-ready procurement

CARDIFF, Wales, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Not many people grow up feeling inspired by the idea of working in procurement. That's something the team at Atamis Procurement Software is keen to change.

Introducing the Powering Procurement Podcast.

Providing end-to-end source-to-contract procurement software solutions to users across the public and private sectors, including the Cabinet Office and Admiral Insurance, has taught Atamis a few things about the procurement function itself.

"Raising the profile of procurement is a core mission of Atamis", says Phil Musgrave, Atamis CEO. "We wanted to create a space where procurement leaders could share their knowledge and experiences and demonstrate how varied and rewarding a procurement career can be".

Atamis launched the Powering Procurement Podcast in October, hosting a different industry champion every fortnight. Each episode, former BBC journalist Sian Lloyd and industry expert Gareth Burch (Atamis' Product Director) sit down with a guest to unpack the hot topics and explore how fulfilling a career in procurement can actually be.

"Coming in as an outsider to the procurement industry, I had no idea how important a role procurement plays when it's empowered," says Sian Lloyd. "On every episode our guests get under the skin of the biggest challenges facing procurement, but really they are relevant for professionals everywhere."

Procurement often struggles to access that seat at the top table, sometimes reporting into a COO or CFO. Particularly with the conversation around Scope 3 reaching boiling point, Atamis believes procurement needs to be included in strategic discussions at the top level.

"Who your company does business with and who you buy your materials and services from will make or break businesses in the twenty-first century," says Podcast co-host Gareth Burch. "Lack of innovation and an inability to reach ESG goals are just some of the outcomes if leadership teams don't embrace procurement as a strategic function rather than treating it as just a cost centre."

"That's the whole reason Atamis exists when it comes down to it" says Phil, the Atamis CEO. "We want procurement professionals to be empowered with the tools they need to drive real change within their organisations."

"Whether it's the drive towards sustainable sourcing or effectively implementing a social value focussed supplier programme, we believe procurement is the lynchpin to success".

The Powering Procurement Podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Visit: https://atamis.co.uk/

Sophie Green

sophie.green@atamis.co.uk

029 2279 0052

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2571007/Atamis_Sian_Lloyd_and_Gareth_Burch.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atamis-how-one-uk-saas-company-is-podcasting-the-way-to-future-ready-procurement-302319803.html