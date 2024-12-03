Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
Zensai Named a 2024 World Future Award Winner for Best AI-Powered Learning and Performance SaaS

Finanznachrichten News

AARHUS, Denmark, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built on Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, is proud to announce it has been awarded the World Future Award 2024 in the Best AI-Powered Learning and Performance SaaS sub-category. This prestigious award highlights the company's mission to transform employee engagement, performance management, and skill development through its cutting-edge AI-powered Human Success Platform.

Zensai

The World Future Awards honor the most innovative companies shaping the future across industries and spotlights organizations setting new standards with groundbreaking solutions. Altogether, this year's winners are leaders in work, technology, sustainability, and Zensai is proud to be part of this exceptional group for its pioneering role in AI-powered learning and performance management.

For Zensai, AI is not just a tool-AI is a superpower to enhance human success, making people better, more connected, and more successful. Its Human Success Platform integrates AI-powered learning, engagement, and performance management tools into a seamless experience that helps businesses build a more engaged, well-skilled workforce. This recognition serves as motivation to drive further innovation and to continue its mission is to ensure every organization and employee thrives in the future of work, successfully.

"We're especially proud to be amongst this year's World Future Award winners because it affirms the positive impact our platform is making on organizations around the world," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer at Zensai. "We use AI to guide, nurture, prompt, and nudge people towards better performance outcomes so they can be the best they can be through deep learning, clear goal setting, and powerful engagement with their teams. For us, AI is the key to building a future-ready workforce and we are committed to helping businesses create high performance cultures and teams to excel even further."

Zensai's Human Success Platform is a robust suite of AI-powered tools that help foster growth, improve performance, and keep employees engaged. Through its seamless integration with Microsoft Teams and other Microsoft tools, Zensai eliminates the need for complex, disconnected systems and ensures a unified experience where organizations can scale their learning and performance initiatives with ease. By leveraging the full capabilities of Microsoft's ecosystem, Zensai offers personalized learning paths and real-time performance analytics directly within the productivity tools employees use every day.

Zensai was recently named a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Digital Workplace Applications for its innovative approach to employee performance management. This global recognition further validates our commitment to revolutionizing the workplace with AI-powered learning solutions that deliver lasting results.

About Zensai
Zensai, the only Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is a G2 leader, named a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor, and ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

Media Contact:
Lynsey Rose, Head of Global Communications
lrose@zensai.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145971/Zensai_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zensai-named-a-2024-world-future-award-winner-for-best-ai-powered-learning-and-performance-saas-302320422.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
