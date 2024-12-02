Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: 602224 | ISIN: US44980X1090 | Ticker-Symbol: IPF
Tradegate
02.12.24
08:34 Uhr
73,24 Euro
-2,74
-3,61 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 22:06 Uhr
IPG Photonics Corporation: IPG Photonics Completes Acquisition of CleanLASER

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Clean-Lasersysteme GmbH (cleanLASER), a leader in laser cleaning systems. The purchase of cleanLaser strengthens IPG's global position in high-precision laser systems for cleaning applications by bringing additional know-how, complementary market exposure, and product and technology synergies.

"The acquisition of cleanLaser aligns with IPG's strategic focus on expanding into promising new markets and applications. This move further differentiates our business by enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that provide customers with cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternatives to traditional industrial processes," said Dr. Mark Gitin IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the entire IPG team I want to welcome the cleanLaser team to IPG Photonics and look forward to working closely with them."

Founded in 1997 and based in Herzogenrath, Germany, cleanLASER is a leader and pioneer in expanding the usage of lasers for industrial cleaning, with an installed base of approximately 2,000 systems worldwide and approximately $30 million in annual revenue. The company serves a broad range of customers across the automotive, industrial, aerospace, medical, food, and other markets.

Contact

Eugene Fedotoff
Senior Director, Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-597-4713
efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company's mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.


