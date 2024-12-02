Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd: Credo Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase through the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended November 2, 2024.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $72.0 million, grew by 20.6% quarter over quarter and 63.6% year over year

GAAP gross margin of 63.2% and non-GAAP gross margin of 63.6%

GAAP operating expenses of $53.9 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $37.6 million

GAAP net loss of $(4.2) million and non-GAAP net income of $12.3 million

GAAP diluted net loss per share of $(0.03) and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07

Ending cash and short-term investment balance of $383.0 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the fiscal second quarter ended November 2, 2024 Credo generated record revenue of $72.0 million, up 21% sequentially and 64% year over year. The second quarter was our most successful to date across our three main product lines and Credo delivered total product revenue of $69.1 million. For the past few quarters, we have anticipated an inflection point in our revenues during the second half of fiscal 2025. I am pleased to share that this turning point has arrived, and we are experiencing even greater demand than initially projected, driven by AI deployments and deepening customer relationships."

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $115.0 million and $125.0 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 60.6% and 62.6%, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 61.0% and 63.0%

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $58.6 million and $60.6 million, and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $42.0 million and $44.0 million



Conference Call

Credo will conduct a conference call on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended November 2, 2024. Interested parties may join the conference call by registering online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI87c69953bb554b49af7cc32591eee82a. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. It is recommended that participants register and dial in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo's Investor Relations website at http://investors.credosemi.com. A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http://investors.credosemi.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that Credo presents may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, asset impairment and related charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo's annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period-specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate, such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo's geographic mix of revenue and expenses or changes to Credo's corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net loss, and calculated using non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo's financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management's evaluation of Credo's ongoing operating performance;

Management's establishment of internal operating budgets; and

Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.



Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services; technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; financial outlook; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would," "outlook," "forecast," "targets" and similar expressions, or their negatives, may identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this press release. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in Credo's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 24, 2024, as well as Credo's other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, Credo's website or Credo's investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dan O'Neil

IR@credosemi.com

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 2,

2024 August 3,

2024 October 28,

2023 November 2,

2024 October 28,

2023 Revenue: Product sales $ 64,443 $ 53,839 $ 34,247 $ 118,282 $ 64,275 Product engineering services 4,632 3,486 2,434 8,118 4,727 IP license 2,959 2,389 7,354 5,348 10,128 Total revenue 72,034 59,714 44,035 131,748 79,130 Cost of revenue: Cost of product sales revenue 25,883 21,884 17,346 47,767 31,214 Cost of product engineering services revenue 571 452 171 1,023 464 Cost of IP license revenue 68 95 401 163 545 Total cost of revenue 26,522 22,431 17,918 48,953 32,223 Gross profit 45,512 37,283 26,117 82,795 46,907 Operating expenses: Research and development 31,742 30,409 21,736 62,151 44,374 Selling, general and administrative 22,177 21,325 13,256 43,502 25,799 Total operating expenses 53,919 51,734 34,992 105,653 70,173 Operating loss (8,407 ) (14,451 ) (8,875 ) (22,858 ) (23,266 ) Other income, net 4,474 5,533 2,702 10,007 4,859 Loss before income taxes (3,933 ) (8,918 ) (6,173 ) (12,851 ) (18,407 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 292 622 450 914 (87 ) Net loss $ (4,225 ) $ (9,540 ) $ (6,623 ) $ (13,765 ) $ (18,320 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 166,487 165,140 150,232 165,789 149,755

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) November 2,

2024 April 27,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 239,237 $ 66,942 Short-term investments 143,716 343,061 Accounts receivable 81,776 59,662 Inventories 36,313 25,907 Contract assets 19,977 21,562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,233 13,131 Total current assets 538,252 530,265 Property and equipment, net 68,226 43,665 Right of use assets 15,190 13,077 Other non-current assets 16,883 14,925 Total assets $ 638,551 $ 601,932 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,026 $ 13,417 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,182 9,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,390 18,301 Deferred revenue 2,047 3,902 Total current liabilities 49,645 44,620 Non-current operating lease liabilities 12,945 11,133 Other non-current liabilities 8,054 5,981 Total liabilities 70,644 61,734 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 8 8 Additional paid in capital 717,319 676,054 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (310 ) (519 ) Accumulated deficit (149,110 ) (135,345 ) Total shareholders' equity 567,907 540,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 638,551 $ 601,932

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 2,

2024 August 3,

2024 October 28,

2023 November 2,

2024 October 28,

2023 GAAP gross profit $ 45,512 $ 37,283 $ 26,117 $ 82,795 $ 46,907 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation 331 281 250 612 439 Total reconciling item: 331 281 250 612 439 Non-GAAP gross profit (A) $ 45,843 $ 37,564 $ 26,367 $ 83,407 $ 47,346 GAAP gross margin 63.2 % 62.4 % 59.3 % 62.8 % 59.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 63.6 % 62.9 % 59.9 % 63.3 % 59.8 % Total GAAP operating expenses $ 53,919 $ 51,734 $ 34,992 $ 105,653 $ 70,173 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation (16,332 ) (16,359 ) (7,894 ) (32,691 ) (15,673 ) Total reconciling item: (16,332 ) (16,359 ) (7,894 ) (32,691 ) (15,673 ) Total Non-GAAP operating expenses (B) $ 37,587 $ 35,375 $ 27,098 $ 72,962 $ 54,500 GAAP operating loss $ (8,407 ) $ (14,451 ) $ (8,875 ) $ (22,858 ) $ (23,266 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (A-B) $ 8,256 $ 2,189 $ (731 ) $ 10,445 $ (7,154 ) GAAP operating loss margin (11.7 )% (24.2 )% (20.2 )% (17.3 )% (29.4 )% Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin 11.5 % 3.7 % (1.7 )% 7.9 % (9.0 )% GAAP net loss $ (4,225 ) $ (9,540 ) $ (6,623 ) $ (13,765 ) $ (18,320 ) Reconciling items: Share-based compensation 16,663 16,640 8,144 33,303 16,112 Pre-tax total reconciling item 16,663 16,640 8,144 33,303 16,112 Other income tax effects and adjustments (183 ) (61 ) (358 ) (244 ) (1,350 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 12,255 $ 7,039 $ 1,163 $ 19,294 $ (3,558 ) GAAP weighted-average shares - basic 166,487 165,140 150,232 165,789 149,755 GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted 166,487 165,140 150,232 165,789 149,755 Non-GAAP adjustment 15,769 15,894 14,664 16,087 - Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted 182,256 181,034 164,896 181,876 149,755 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ (0.02 )