FINEOS Corporation LtdASX:FCLa global leader in digital benefits and insurance technology, is pleased to announce the official launch of the FINEOS Partner Hub. This innovative platform offers a curated selection of trusted, plug-and-play partners that extend beyond the FINEOS Platform and enhance the customer experience. Each partner in the hub enhances a carrier's benefits service offering, providing tailored solutions to support clients at every stage of the benefits lifecycle. By productizing integrations and eliminating redundant technology connections, the Partner Hub enables a more agile, cost-effective approach, allowing carriers to seamlessly access a broad range of complementary services and tools, all integrated with the FINEOS Platform for Employee Benefits.

"We're proud to launch the FINEOS Partner Hub, which will not only simplify the process for carriers to access best-in-class solutions, but also drive new levels of innovation and efficiency across the industry," said Michael Kelly, Chief Executive Officer at FINEOS. "With our core FINEOS AdminSuite, insurance carriers can now partner with leading technology providers across multiple critical areas of employee benefits, from employer servicing and human capital management to learning and development, all while minimizing the need for maintaining complex and costly integrations."

The FINEOS Partner Hub will provide tailored recommendations and direct access to premium solutions from a carefully selected group of leading partners, each offering deep expertise in areas such as:

Value-Added Offerings: Enhancing benefits with additional services that create more value for both employers and employees.

Employer Servicing Technology: Streamlining and improving the employer experience in managing employee benefits.

Learning Development: Providing tools and resources to support continuous learning and growth for both employers and employees.

Human Capital Management: Empowering organizations to optimize their workforce, from hiring to retention and performance management.

Through partnerships with top innovators in these fields, the FINEOS Partner Hub provides carriers with the flexibility to tailor their employee benefit solutions, while offering an exceptional experience crafted to address their specific needs.

"We believe that the future of employee benefits is about offering a more personalized, flexible, and efficient experience for carriers and their clients," added Dan Watt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The Partner Hub is a game-changer, providing the tools and connections that insurance providers need to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing industry."

Interested in learning more or ready to join the FINEOS Partner Hub? Connect with us today via our FINEOS Partnership Inquiry to discover how our collaborative platform can help you unlock new opportunities, enhance your solutions, and drive success in the industry.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S., as well as a 70% market share of group insurance in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to work with innovative, progressive insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

