The high amounts of solar and wind power being fed into the Dutch electrical grid cause issues that affect the ability of businesses to expand, according to ELIX CTO Pieter Hofstede, who discusses the growth of energy storage solutions in the Netherlands. What types of PV or solar-plus-storage projects does ELIX focus on? ELIX is one of the largest EPC companies in the Netherlands, and we've been in business since 2016. We started with smaller PV projects, and scaled up to C&I and to utility-scale PV projects. Our biggest project, which will be 30 MWp, is currently in development this year. From ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...