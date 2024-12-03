MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of compliance management software for financial services firms was named to the Deloitte Fast 50 Ireland list for the fifth straight year.

MCO was also the winner of the Financial Services Innovation Award. Sponsored by Financial Services Ireland, this award recognises a company with an innovative product or service that has had a disruptive impact within the financial services industry.

MCO CEO Brian Fahey said, "We're delighted to be included again on Deloitte's list of the fastest-growing technology companies across Ireland. We're equally thrilled to be recognised for our commitment to innovation by Financial Services Ireland. Both of these honors are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire MCO team and our focus on continually improving the MyComplianceOffice platform to deliver better compliance to our customers. We are looking forward to another year of growth and innovation in 2025."

Celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship for 25 years, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is one of Ireland's foremost technology award programmes. Announcing the winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, James Toomey, Partner and Fast 50 lead, Deloitte said:

"The Fast 50 rankings are a badge of honour, offering trusted recognition based on four years of revenue growth. This credibility distinguishes the programme, and not only identifies the tech leaders of tomorrow, but signals their readiness to scale globally. These companies set the standard for excellence in tech."

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony at Mansion House, Dublin on 28 November. To learn more about the Deloitte Fast 50, visit Technology Fast 50 2024 Deloitte Ireland.

Read more about how MCO's employees and culture of innovation drive continued growth in a recent article in the Business Post.

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30 products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1500+ client companies across 105+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to move away from manual processes and disparate systems and towards more strategic compliance. Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

